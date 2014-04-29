Crimson AV InfoComm Products Announced

Crimson AV, manufacturer of display-mounting solutions, has released its product line-up and company updates leading up to the InfoComm show in Las Vegas, June 18-20, 2014.

Crimson AV’s new CM Series of Menu Board Multi-monitor mounts offers key benefits when multiple displays are used together in a single installation for applications like digital signage, wayfinding, and hospitality– especially where digital menu board systems are used. The CM Menu Board Multi-Monitor mounting system is designed to significantly reduce installer assembly, installation, and alignment time for inline multiple-display arrays and menu board installations and does so at lower price points than competitive brands currently offer.

The CM Series is a fully modular solution that allows installers to quickly mount multiple displays from the ceiling in either landscape or portrait orientation with minimal ceiling drops to distract the intended audience. To simplify the specification and ordering process, CM Series prices are based on the number of displays to be mounted. Systems designers only need to know the size and number of displays and their proposed orientation. Crimson will kit the complete mount system for the installer and ship it to location in cartons that can be easily managed onsite by a single installer.

Other installer-friendly features include Crimson’s simplified alignment design and post-installation leveling, which make perfecting the visual aesthetic a breeze without the need for adjusting displays or re-mounting them, further reducing time spent on the job.

The CM Series is also backed by Crimson’s 10-year warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Crimson AV has also announced the increase the size of its Glenview, IL operations, effectively doubling the size of its warehouse as of April 2014.