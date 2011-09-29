X2O Digital Signage Social Media Pack

X2O Media has introduced a new set of templates and objects specifically designed to display content from popular social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook on digital signage screens. The templates and objects can be personalized using X2O’s PowerPoint®-based authoring tool and displayed in the highest image quality with the Xpresenter™ Player. Offering a flexible solution, the new templates and objects can be customized for existing social media platforms and can be adapted as new platforms emerge. Other exciting social media visualization options are also available using X2O’s award-winning NITRO graphics engine.

“Our TwitterCube app, which was created to demo our latest graphics platform at trade shows, created so much excitement with booth visitors that we decided to extend it to our existing platform,” said David Wilkins, President and CEO of X2O Media. “Social media as a content source is a great fit with digital screens because it’s current, it’s relevant, and it’s user-generated. There are numerous exciting possibilities, including making social media information available on video walls, interacting with it on touch-enabled screens, and making it available on mobile devices using QR codes.”

The Digital Signage Social Media Pack gives network operators the option to select from a number of different formats to display content from popular social media sites such as Twitter - providing the flexibility to select the format that best fits with their digital display content strategy. Options include full-screen templates and smart objects such as sidebar graphics and lower-third graphics, which can be edited in Xpresenter Template Maker and incorporated into playlists.

X2O Media will be announcing additional content packages in the weeks to come. More information on X2O products is available at www.x2omedia.com.

About X2O Media

X2O Media is a full-service provider of software, network management services, and content services for professional digital signage and corporate communication applications. The company offers a wide variety of software solutions for display screens and interactive screens of all sizes and resolutions. X2O's award-winning Xpresenter™ provides an end-to-end platform for the creation, management, and distribution of digital content at broadcast quality, and at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. In addition to technology, X2O offers content design, content sourcing, and monitoring services for digital signage networks.