Nanolumens Expanded Line of Flex Displays

Nanolumens has announced it will introduce an expanded line of Flex Displays, as well as its first line of Non-Flexible Displays, at the 2011Customer Engagement Technology World(CETW) conference and exhibition taking place in New York at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, November 9-10, 2011. In doing so, the company will take a giant leap forward in its quest to fully commercialize its revolutionary “digital wall paper” technology that literally turns any surface into a powerful communications platform — while eliminating virtually all of the weight, installation, energy, and cost efficiency issues associated with traditional large format digital displays.

First introduced in 2010, NanoFlex™ and new NanoWrap™ flex digital displays remain the only solution of their kind. They conform to fit any surface, are thin, lightweight, energy efficient and can be mounted as easily as a work of art. The revolutionary flex display technology shattered the traditional usage limitations of large format digital displays.

“Our Flex technology can now be assembled to satisfy any shape and size requirements, so any location can now become a dynamic and dramatic video display” said Rick Cope, President and CEO of NanoLumens. “At the same time, our new line of NanoSlim™ andNanoShape™ non-flexible displays, available in 6mm, 5mm, and 4mm pixel pitches, will offer customers a more cost-effective alternative when flexibility is not a requirement.”

According to Cope, NanoLumens is the only company in the world able to reliably manufacture ultra-thin and lightweight, easy-to-install and maintain, seamless 6mm pixel pitch flexible digital displays in virtually any shape or size to meet each customer’s unique requirements.

The company’s patented display technology, which allows customers to select from 4mm up to 10mm pixel pitches (depending on the model), promises to transform the way marketers engage their customers indoors and out of doors in every type of trade show, retail, hospitality, stadium, arena, transportation and public event environment.

“Now, any surface can become a compelling display surface as simply as hanging a mirror,” Cope emphasized. “This product line is going to forever change the rules of the game when it comes to creative customer engagement.”

In addition to being ultra-lightweight and energy efficient, NanoLumens displays feature a seamless, edge-to-edge picture quality (up to a brightness of 5,000 nits) that can be viewed from any angle or any distance without color shift or picture drop-off. Designed and engineered to be energy efficient, NanoLumens displays consume significantly less energy per-square foot than conventional digital displays. Further underscoring their commitment to eco-friendly technology, the NanoLumens displays are composed of up to 50% reclaimed materials, and are completely recyclable. What’s more, some new NanoLumens displays can be serviced from the front, making maintenance easier than ever before possible.

Designed and assembled entirely in the United States, NanoLumens displays are now available in both flexible and non-flexible frames in four product lines: NanoFlex™ and NanoWrap™ flexible displays; NanoSlim™ rigid rectangular displays; and NanoShape™ non-flexible round, square, and triangular displays.

“As the industry’s premier showcase of customer engagement technology solutions, we are tremendously excited to serve as the platform for the launch of this remarkable company and its expanded product line”, said General Manager Lawrence Dvorchik. “When CETW attendees experience the NanoLumens product line, they are going to look at customer engagement in a totally new way.” According to Dvorchik, NanoLumens displays will be featured throughout the CETW exhibit area as well, because of their compelling uniqueness.

The company’s technology has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a 2011 future-proof tech trend and was cited by The Wall Street Journal in its 2010 Technology Innovations Awards. NanoLumens’ technology also received the 2011 Breakthrough Technology of the Year Award at the American Technology Awards.