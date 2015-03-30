Crestron Ships the Crestron RL 2 Collaboration System

Crestron’s second generation Microsoft Lync and Skype for Business collaboration system has just arrived in a new integration-friendly kit. The Crestron RL 2 enables users to build a transparent collaboration experience.

Crestron RL 2

The RL 2 codec includes new features such as a fully integrated DigitalMedia receiver, native Crestron Fusion connectivity for room monitoring, multiple audio input configurations, and versatile mounting options. Crestron RL 2 also comes with Crestron’s award-winning TSW-style touchscreen controller. Simply add the optional custom elements required for your application: display, camera, microphone, and speakers. Users can also add a Crestron enterprise class 3-Series Control System to open up a whole new world of possibilities.

According to the company, Crestron RL 2 is the only Lync group collaboration system that delivers:

- A single solution for group collaboration and sharing with Lync meeting participants.

- Crestron DigitalMedia input, for integration with Crestron’s full suite of remote video transmitters.

- Auto-switching between VGA, HDMI, and DM video sources without a separate video switcher outside of a Lync session.

- Analog microphone inputs for ease of custom installation.

- The power to control everything in the room from one touchscreen, including AV devices, lighting, and shades.

- The ability to integrate with Crestron Fusion software, to monitor all connected rooms across the enterprise.

With four Crestron RL 2 configurations to choose from, there is one to meet the needs of every room type, size, and application. The Integrator Kit provides the codec and touchscreen, allowing you to leverage currently installed equipment. Packages 1, 2, and 3 are complete, validated systems. Package 1 is ideal for huddle spaces. Package 2 is perfect for small to medium conference rooms. Package 3 is designed to suit the needs of large rooms.

“We’re excited about the great flexibility these Crestron RL 2 packages provide to our dealers,” said Joseph Sarrasin, technology manager, Unified Communications at Crestron. “The built-in switching capability makes for an even more cost-effective UC solution, eliminating the need for a separate switcher.”

Crestron RL 2, as well as legacy Crestron RL systems, will now support Skype for Business upgrades. Skype for Business brings together the familiar experience of Skype with the security, compliance, and control of Microsoft Lync. In combination with Skype for Business, Crestron RL 2 and Crestron RL will enable group collaboration between people anywhere, anytime.