Crestron Shipping New In-Wall, Centralized Control for LED Lighting

The What: Crestron is now shipping two new products for in-wall and centralized 0–10V control for LED lighting.

The What Else: The Cameo Wireless In-Wall LED Dimmer (CLW-DIMFLVEX-P) placeholder is designed for dimming 0–10V voltage light and is easily installed in any standard 1-gang wall box. Versatile and affordable, the CLW-DIMFLVEX-P features field-replaceable engravable buttons, and can be configured with various button layouts and designer colors. Easy to install, these dimmers are well suited for retrofit applications. White LED indicators make it easy to find in a dark room and provide visual reference of current dimming level. The dimmer is available in 120, 230, and 277V models.

Cameo Dimmer Module from Crestron

“Most homes and commercial buildings now use more energy-efficient LED lighting,” said Bill Schafer, executive sales director, Commercial Lighting at Crestron. “0–10V lighting control is the preferred dimming method over phase control because it’s smoother and quiet. Now we have it any way you want it.”

The In-Panel LED Dimmer Module (CLX-2DIMFLV8) placeholder enables centralized LED dimming and control of any load type (forward or reverse universal phase and 0–10V) with a single cabinet.

The Bottom Line: The new Cameo Wireless In-Wall LED Dimmer (CLW-DIMFLVEX-P) placeholder and In-Panel LED Dimmer Module (CLX-2DIMFLV8) placeholder are engineered to make design, specification, and installation of centralized LED lighting control easier and more flexible than ever.