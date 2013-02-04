Roland Systems Group Ships M-200i V-Mixer Console

Roland Systems Group has made its first shipment of the Roland M-200i, a 32-channel V-Mixer Console with iPad control.



This compact digital mixing solution is designed for those who want the flexibility and mobility of comprehensive iPad control fused with the precision of a professional console.

The M-200i Remote iPad App is also available as a free download on the Apple iTunes store at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/m-200i-remote/id588276040?mt=8. The M-200 Remote iPad app is fully functional on all key aspects of the M-200i mixing and control parameters. It not only contains the typical Preamp control, Pan, high pass filters, and extensive PEQ and GEQ control, it also includes the ability to store and recall scenes, adjust compressors and gates, sends on faders, patching, effect editing and many other parameters. This enables complete remote control of a mix from any location in the room.

Also available for download is the M-200i Remote Control Software (RCS) for Mac or Windows. This free application allows the user to control the M-200i mixing and setup parameters from laptop as well. It can be downloaded at www.rolandsystemsgroup.com/m200i and then select the platform application of your choice under the Downloads tab.

The physical console features a 32-channel architecture with 17 motorized faders, 8 AUX, 4 Matrix, 8 DCA’s, 24 physical inputs and 14 outputs (expandable to 64x54). In addition to the physical inputs the M-200i can mix in audio sources from the USB port (flash key). If you don’t have an iPad available, the console is fully controllable via the built in LCD screen along with buttons to navigate all the mixing parameters in the M-200i.

An intuitive and precise feature is “touch and turn” that allows you to touch a particular parameter on the iPad and control it with a physical knob on the console.

The M-200i also includes a Roland Ethernet Audio Communication (REAC) port that opens the door to expandability options including multi-channel playback/recording, additional remote physical inputs, and personal mixing system. The REAC port can expand the number of physical inputs by connecting one of the Digital Snakes heads such as the S-1608—a 16-input, 8-output box—connected via a single Cat5e/6 cable. In addition, the REAC port can provides live multi-channel recording using Cakewalk’s SONAR Producer.

For performing musicians wanting the best possible sound quality and flexibility in their monitor mix plus the added benefit of reduced stage noise, the Roland M-200i also supports the M-48 Personal Mixing System.