Innovative Electronic Designs Introduces IED1100DAB Digital Audio Bridge

The What: Innovative Electronic Designs LLC has released the IED1100DAB GLOBALCOM Digital Audio Bridge.

The IED1100DAB is an expansion unit that is used in the GLOBALCOM system to provide a way to bridge CobraNet audio across local networks or VLANs. This device is used to send and receive audio to GLOBALCOM systems or Legacy Announcement Control Systems that reside on multiple networks.

The How: Each network connection is dual redundant, allowing the maximum possible reliability in network connectivity. The IED1100DAB can coexist with data traffic over existing Ethernet networks saving money by eliminating additional infrastructure costs. The IED1100DAB allows up to 8 channels of CobraNet to be bridged between two networks in each direction (8x8).



The What Else: When added to a system and the unit can be configured through the GLOBALCOM System Management Center on the 1100/1200ACS. Announcement management will be linked and routed resulting in announcement distribution by using this network-based bridge.