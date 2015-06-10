Crestron Microsoft Surface Hub Collaboration Solution

The What: The Microsoft Surface Hub reimagines the meeting experience so you can unlock the power of the group. Now, thanks to native compatibility with Crestron products, you can unlock the full power of the meeting space too. Crestron is demonstrating this joint solution at booth 2801 at InfoComm15 in Orlando, June 17 – 19.

The What Else: Through collaboration with Microsoft, Crestron technology natively integrates with Microsoft Surface Hub. The new solution combines the premier large format Windows touch appliance with the leading global solution in control, automation, and video distribution. Pairing a Crestron DigitalMedia Presentation System (DMPS), TSW touch screen, TSS scheduling touch screen, and a set of USB Extenders with Microsoft Surface Hub adds the flexibility of control right from the conference table.



The Bottom Line: The joint solution makes complete room and environmental control possible, right from the Surface Hub. Crestron gives you complete control of the room, and enables enterprise-wide deployment and network management of these room systems using Crestron Fusion software.