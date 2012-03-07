Samsung Intros New LCD Panel Line at DSE

Samsung Electronics America Inc. is exhibiting several new commercial LED-backlit displays at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE), this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #811.

Samsung is showcasing its new MD Series, which includes four LED models designed for businesses looking to make the transition from CCFL to LED and the SL46B, a super high brightness display solution designed for retail and commercial use.

“Samsung continues to drive technology leadership in digital signage providing solutions that enable businesses, no matter their size or budget, to adopt and realize the many benefits of LED backlit displays,” said Kevin Schroll, product manager of commercial display at Samsung Enterprise Business Division. “In particular, the MD Series helps ease the transition for customers desiring to make the move to LED, but not willing to pay a premium or sacrifice functionality.”

MD Series

Samsung’s new MD Series now includes four LED models that offer a variety of feature sets and size options, including 32-, 40-, 46- or 55-inches (exact measurement or “class”).

Engineered with energy efficiency in mind, the MD Series provides an expansive visual experience that is ideal for high-traffic areas, including commercial, public and corporate information display. At just 19mm, a narrow bezel allows audiences to focus more on the content, and the slim depth of the series offers more available space for other uses.

The MD series is light weight, permitting easy installation and efficient space management and, with reduced heat emission, is more energy efficient and has less impact on the immediate environment. It also features an embedded media player for easy content play and updates.

MD Series Model Key Specs:

MD32B, MD40B, MD46B, MD55B

· 32”, 40”, 46” and 55” class LED/LCD Displays

· Direct-lit LED backlight technology

· Full range of connectivity including VGA, DVI, HDMI, Component/Composite

· Narrow bezel (19mm) and slim profile (3.6”)

· RS232 and RJ45 display control

· MagicInfo Lite with embedded media player, USB 2.0 supported

· Availability: Q2 2012

SL46B Display Solution

The Samsung SL46B is a super-high brightness display solution designed for high ambient light conditions such as retail storefront windows. The panel brightness adjustment reduces the energy output and cuts down on power consumption, while maintaining uniform brightness. It comes equipped with several network options, including a built-in media player and slide-in PC.

In addition, the SL46B’s slim 12mm bezel allows for diversified stand alone or video wall solutions giving retailers the option to tile multiple displays in a storefront window environment.

Key Specs:

· 46-inch class LCD Display

· 1920x1080 Full HD resolution

· 1500 cd/m2 high brightness panel

· Compatible with SBB-A media player module

· Availability: Q2 2012



For more information: www.samsung.com