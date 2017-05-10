Crestron DMPS3-4K Presentation Systems Earn JITC Certification

Crestron’s DMPS3-4K DigitalMedia Presentation Systems (DMPS3-4K-300-C, DMPS3-4K-200-C), used in conjunction with a family of Crestron scalers, receivers, transmitters, and touchscreens, have received approval by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) of the U.S. Department of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The DMPS3-4K-150-C was the first 4K switching and control solution on the Approved Products List (APL), according to the commpany. Based on results of stringent Information Assurance (IA) assessments of its systems, which were approved by the chief of Homeland Security and Information Portfolio, the Crestron family of products is now listed on DISA’s Unified Capabilities (UC) APL.

The Crestron DMPS3-4K all-in-one presentation systems meet the critical requirements of the Unified Capabilities Requirements (UCR). The JITC certification earns the DMPS solutions the highest levels of security clearance and allowing them to be deployed in highly secure federal government network applications.

“The DMPS3-4K-150-C presentation system was the first 4K switching and control solution on the Approved Products List (APL),” said Jeremy Button, director of federal government sales. “Now, with the addition of the DMPS3-4K-300 and -200, we have more all-in-one 4K presentation systems you can trust, providing the most flexibility and enabling our government partners to standardize on a single platform.”

The new DMPS3-4K-300 and DMPS3-4K-200 feature 4K60 video switching, full support for HDCP 2.2, Control Subnet. Setup and touchscreen control are enhanced with the configuration tool.

DMPS3-4K-300 and -200 combine video switching and scaling up to 4K60, audio amplification, built-in mic mixing, audio DSP, HDBaseT connectivity, and a powerful built-in Crestron 3-Series Control System in one unit, eliminating the need for separate components and connectivity. Plus, with basic plug-and-play features and the web-based configuration tool, most rooms are fully operational without any programming.

DMPS delivers bit-for-bit, zero-latency HD video switching and display, is fully HDBaseT certified, and supports SNMP, CEC device control, and EDID resolution management.

Designed to reside on enterprise networks, DMPS3-4K systems provide secure, reliable interconnectivity with IP-enabled touchscreens, computers, mobile devices, video displays, media servers, security systems, lighting, HVAC, and other equipment.