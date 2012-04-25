NEC Shows Digital Signage Technologies at CinemaCon

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced that it will showcase its latest digital signage and digital cinema technologies in Booth No. 2717 and the Milano Meeting Suite at CinemaCon 2012, which runs through April 26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

NEC's P Series and X Series of industrial-strength digital signage displays will be shown, of which the latter includes ultra-narrow bezel models for near-seamless video walls. NEC will also showcase for the first time a 4K-resolution laser projector using the latest 4K DMD from Texas Instruments.

CinemaCon is the largest annual gathering of cinema owners and operators from around the world, representing more than 30,000 movie screens in the U.S. alone and greater than 41,000 in multiple countries worldwide.

NEC offers a complete line of digital cinema projectors, including the 2K-resolution NC1200C, NC2000C and NC3200S models, and the 4K-resolution NC3240S models. The NEC projectors were upgraded in December 2011 to prepare for higher frame rates (HFR) in the digital cinema industry. The upgrades enable the projectors to support the HFR with IMB input, allowing 60 frames per second in 2D and 3D, with 48 frames per second in Double Flash 3D. This leads to faster movement, sharper images and a smoother picture, leading to less eye fatigue for the viewing public. HFR content will be demonstrated on the NC2000C digital cinema projector in the Milano Meeting Suite by appointment.

"CinemaCon is a great venue for NEC to convey its industry leadership and innovation," said Jim Reisteter, General Manager of Digital Cinema at NEC Display Solutions. "We welcome exhibitors and other industry partners to view our latest technologies, discuss digital cinema conversions through the virtual print free (VPF) agreement before it ends soon and talk about financing options in US market."