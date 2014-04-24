Crestron DigitalMedia 4K System

The end-to-end 4K distribution system from Crestron includes the DMC-4K-HD input card, DMC-4K-HD-DSP input card, Type 8 DMCO output cards, DM-RMC-4K-100-C DM receiver, DMB-4K-I-HD input blade, DMB-4K-O-C output blade, HD-EXT3-C extender, HD-XSPA AVR with integrated DM receiver, HD-RX3-C receiver, and HD-TX3-C transmitter. For a limited time, Crestron offers discounts when dealers upgrade their customers’ card-based DM systems with the DM 4K Upgrade Program. Upgrading systems to 4K is as simple as swapping out cards and receivers. Crestron will ship the 4K replacements to dealers in advance so there’s no system down time for their customers. Crestron will restart the three-year warranty on the chassis if all eligible cards in the switcher are upgraded.