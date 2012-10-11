NSCA Offers MNEC Industry Symposium Registration Discount

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) Education Foundation is offering $100 off the registration fee for any systems integration professional interested in attending the inaugural Mass Notification & Emergency Communications (MNEC) Industry Symposium.





The Symposium will be held November 13-14, at the Northern Virginia Community College Annandale Campus near Washington, D.C.

In line with fulfilling their mission of supporting systems integrator professionals to enhance their industry education, the NSCA Education Foundation is pleased to announce Industry Education awards to be granted to systems professionals attending the MNEC Industry Symposium.

“This is an outreach event for the entire industry,” said Barbra Snitker, NSCA Education Foundation managing director. “Our goal is to expand industry professionals’ knowledge on new business opportunities and the MNEC symposium is a perfect place for NSCA members and non-members alike to learn together about this critical marketplace.”

The Mass Notification and Emergency Communication Industry Symposium, organized by NSCA, is meant to bring together audio/visual, fire, and security/life safety professionals to educate them on the emerging market of mass notification. The symposium will include educational sessions, networking opportunities and table-top displays for manufacturers to highlight their mass notification solutions to attendees.

The regular admission fee for one-and-half-day event is $249. Individuals who apply and qualify for the Industry Education Award will receive $100 off the cost of registration.