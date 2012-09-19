AVI-SPL, NEC Offer Free 'Healthcare Displays' Webinar

AVI-SPL and NEC Display will present a free, one-hour webinar on Thursday, September 27 at 1 p.m. EST entitled "Advancements in Display Technologies in Healthcare Settings."

Led by NEC Display's Benjamin Hardy and Art Marshall, the webinar will discuss opportunities for medical display technology, monitoring and management solutions to ensure consistent imaging in healthcare, and best practices when dealing with large-screen displays.

On the agenda:

·Opportunities for display technology in healthcare

·Desktop monitor technologies for healthcare

·Key display features for the healthcare environment

To register for "Advancements in Display Technologies in Healthcare Settings," visit avispl.com.

Benjamin Hardy, senior product specialist for NEC Display Solutions, focuses on the technologies and design of NEC's large-screen products. He is responsible for product launches with specification details, technical documents and competitive matrices to support the sales department.