Crestron Unveils Integrated Building Management Solutions at ISE

Crestron introduced the European Market to its Integrated by Design solutions in Amsterdam this week during ISE 2013.

Crestron solutions enable global monitoring, management and control of AV, energy, voice & data, lighting, security, room scheduling, and HVAC on a single platform to maximize energy savings, lower operational costs and increase productivity. ISE attendees will have the opportunity to experience the fully-functional integrated building environment live at the show.

“No one is building schools, hospitals, hotels or office spaces that aren't energy efficient, networked and digital,” said Robin van Meeuwen, vice president of sales and marketing at Crestron International. “While the various technologies and systems may be on the network, they all run separately. Our clients want and expect all systems on the network to work together in an intelligent way and to be centrally managed.”

Crestron brings all the technology under one roof so clients can make intelligent, informed decisions, support all the technology in all the rooms, and set up automation to optimize energy efficiency, the company says.

“Integrated by Design is where we see the future of building and home technology heading,” added van Meeuwen. "Our solutions are engineered to integrate with other technology in the building on one platform so that it can be monitored, managed and controlled conveniently and more efficiently.”

Crestron will introduce several new products at ISE that enable complete building management. Here are some Integrated by Design solutions attendees will experience at the show:

Crestron's 3-Series Control System with BACnet/IP support.



Crestron 3-Series Control Systems with BACnet/IP support form the core of any modern building, integrating and managing all the disparate technologies throughout the facility to impact productivity, efficiency and cost savings. Built-in BACnet/IP support enables seamless integration with existing building management systems. All systems run independently and communicate with each other on the same platform, creating a truly smart building.





Fusion.

Fusion global enterprise management is a modular platform providing the foundation for smarter buildings that save energy and enhance worker productivity. Customers can choose to deploy Fusion RV(RoomView), Fusion EM (Energy Management), or both based on organizational needs. Fusion RV enables organizations to centrally monitor and manage room scheduling, as well as AV presentation and video conferencing resources from the help desk. Fusion EM manages and monitors all energy sources in real-time, captures, analyses, and modifies historical usage data, and allows users easy access to control and automate commands that impact energy savings, all within the same interface.

Crestron DigitalMedia makes it easy and affordable to upgrade all the analog AV systems to digital and get them on the network. DigitalMedia includes everything needed to connect, display, distribute and manage all analogue and digital - audio and video signals. DigitalMedia is easy to integrate with the managed network. DM features a built-in managed Ethernet switch and operates in Private Network Mode - meaning the entire DM system uses just one IP address on the network. DM also supports SNMP data, so IT managers can monitor the AV system from their IT dashboard - such as HP Network Management Center or IBM Tivoli.