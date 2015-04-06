Contemporary Research Demoes New HDTV Tuner

Contemporary Research will unveil its newest HDTV tuner, the ATSC-SDI 4, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 13-16. The ATSC-SDI 4 is the first cost-effective HDTV demodulator that features onboard ASI and HD-SDI ports, as well as MPEG2 and MPEG4 decoding.



The integral HD-SDI output allows inclusion of 708/608 captioning, choice of AES stereo or AC-3 audio, and scaled output set to a constant 1080p, 1080i, 720p, or 480i resolution.

The ASI port outputs the full MPEG stream, including all programs, audio options and data at native resolutions. A professional HDTV tuner, the ATSC-SDI 4 features onboard web pages for control, setup, and monitoring. The compact enclosure allows mounting of two tuners in a single rack space.

Based on the industry-standard 232-ATSC 4 HDTV tuner technology, the ATSC-SDI 4 can receive both analog and digital channels in ATSC, NTSC, and clear QAM formats. Using an optional RF switcher, the tuner can switch between antenna and cable feeds.