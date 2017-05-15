Contemporary Research Debuts Venue Vizion Media Distribution System

The What: Contemporary Research’s new Venue Vizion provides the ability to create multiple in-house channels of high-definition content captured from satellite or cable receivers, PCs, media players, and other sources.

The What Else: Venue Vizion features a new product, the ICE-HE DXL Ethernet Head-End Control Center, and hosts web pages for control and sends commands over the same RF coax as the digital channels. With the included TV controllers, multiple TVs and video walls can be commanded. With a PC, tablet, or smartphone, users can access the Display Control Center's web page for quick one-click selections. The easy-to-use interface can control up to 128 TVs and 16 channels.

“The complete Venue Vizion package makes it as easy as possible for integrators, consultants, and end users to understand, purchase, and use right out of the box,” said Matt Sittloh of Contemporary Research. “And at less than $15,000 MSRP, it is just a steal of a deal. There is nothing on the market today that offers HDTV channels with full TV control at this price point.”

Venue Vision includes four QMOD modulators, 20 display controllers, one active combiner, one ICE-HE DXL Ethernet head-end control center, and additional accessories per configuration.

The Bottom Line: Venue Vizion is designed to be easy to install and to use: the system is rack-ready, preset, and operational out of the box. Pre-configured for simplicity, yet not limited in application, multiple models of QMODs can be specified, and IR and/or RS-232 controllers may be used. More TV controllers, tuner/controllers, modulators, RF combiners, amplifiers, and other components can be added at any time. Venue Vizion will be on display at InfoComm 2017 at booth 1423.