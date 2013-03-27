Visix Unveils New Digital Signage Software Website

Visix has launched a new website for its newest digital signage content management application APPOINT. The site is optimized for audiences seeking affordable digital signage solutions for K-12 schools, small businesses, local franchises and clinics.

“The APPOINT website gives visitors a simple site to learn about our product,” said Debbie DeWitt, Marketing Communications Manager for Visix. “We’ve purposefully kept the site small and lean so people looking for simple digital signage aren’t overwhelmed in their search. We want the site to be easy – just download the trial, see if it fits, and buy it – all on the website.”

The new website features product information, technical specs and pricing with direct links for online buying. Each of three products can be downloaded directly from the website for a free 60-day trial period, and can be purchased and licensed for use through the site’s online portal.

APPOINT

This software is used to create, manage and schedule digital signage messages. The interface lets users select a theme and layout, import and create content, and then schedule it for playback in either playlists or programs.

APPOINT Player

The player software runs on a small PC connected to a screen(s) and tells it what to play and when.

APPOINTwmv

This application allows users to publish their PowerPoint presentations as videos and schedule them to playback in any digital signage software. This product offers everything in APPOINT with the exception of scheduling and player controls.