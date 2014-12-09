Contemporary Research CTS Course on Digital RF

Contemporary Research will launch its new Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) course Digital RF- The Simple Solution to Distribute Digital Media at its annual meeting for dealers, consultants and end users in Addison TX on Friday, January 16, 2015.

Doug Engsrom, Vice President Communications and Technical Support

The course will be taught by Doug Engstrom, Vice President Communications and Technical Support, who has spent 40 years in the AV industry, serving as an International Communications Industries Association (ICIA) instructor for control systems, in design support with AMX and Crestron, and as a systems integrator.

“There are three pathways for distributing digital media facility-wide – IPTV, Cat5 video, and RF Coax. While interest in IPTV is high, actual adoption of IPTV has been slow. Cat5 video requires dedicated home-run wiring limited to 300 feet. At the same time, digital RF installations have been exploding. Why? RF is digital media distribution – simplified,” Engstrom stated.