Furman CN-15MP and CN-20MP MiniPorts

Furman has introduced the CN-15MP and CN-20MP MiniPorts. For powered speakers or components located away from the main equipment rack, the CN-MP15 (15A capacity) and CN-MP20 (20A capacity) work in tandem with the CN-1800S and CN-2400S to expand the benefits of SmartSequencing throughout larger installations.Both products are also compatible with legacy (non-Contractor Series) and non-Furman power conditioners/sequencers via remote terminal blocks. Each model features one pair of AC outlets with configurable delay on/off options and Extreme Voltage Shutdown circuitry to protect against under/overvoltage conditions.

