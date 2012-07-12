ComQi Signs Partnership Agreement with Almo Corporation

As the result of a new partnership agreement, Almo Corporation will distribute ComQi’s extension and distribution equipment for PRO-AV and Digital Signage applications.

Almo has been in the industries of video distribution and audio & telecommunications products in the United States for over 65 years. Almo Professional A/V is a distributor serving the needs of professional audio visual integrators, dealers and consultants.

“This new relationship with ComQi gives our dealer base access to commercial digital signage signal extension and distribution products that provide margin potential and the ability to save their customers time and money on the deployment and management of their digital signage projects,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Adding the ComQi brand to our Digital Signage portfolio strengthens our ability to be a single source for our partners’ needs.”