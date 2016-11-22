CompView, Unified AV Systems, and Digitavia Form Global AV Partnership

CompView, Unified AV Systems and Digitavia have created the Global AV Partnership (GAVP), a consortium of audiovisual integrators created to design and deliver functional meeting spaces to a worldwide customer base.

GAVP will support enterprise clients across five continents via its globally based workforce of more than 500 AV professionals. The GAVP offers the enterprise client a scalable source for all audiovisual, unified communications, maintenance, support, and system installation requirements.

“This is not a new concept but one our customers are telling us is not being delivered well,” said Darren Pitt, Digitavia. “We have developed the GAVP to solve this problem.”

Large corporations are challenged with implementing AV systems across their campuses as most integrators can only offer regional, or at best, national support. Enterprise clients are therefore left with little choice but to manage multiple AV integrators for each of the countries they operate in. This results in a much greater burden on the client, inconsistent results, in the implementation of AV systems and the failure to adhere to the standards-based approach they are striving to achieve.