Comprehensive Launches 4K 18G HDMI Splitter Family

The What: Comprehensive Connectivity Company has launched its new family of pro AV/IT 18G 4K HDMI Splitters. This new family of 18G UHD HDMI Splitters is made up of the CDA-HD12018G (1x2), CDA-HD14018G (1x4) and CDA-HD18018G (1x8) and all support 4K at 60Hz.

The What Else: Comprehensive‘s high performance HDMI 1x2, 1x4, and 1x8 Splitters distribute one HDMI input to two, four, or eight simultaneous HDMI outputs. These HDMI Splitters also support HDCP 2.2, Smart EDID Control, 3D, 12-bit Deep Color as well as High Definition Lossless Audio. These splitters support video signals up to UHD 4K at 60Hz (4:4:4), and are capable of receiving and transmitting up to 18Gbps of bandwidth with no data loss. In addition, the HDMI 1x2, 1x4, and 1x8 Splitters have a slim chassis design with an enclosure made of durable metal.

The Bottom Line: Comprehensive's HDMI Splitters are well suited for huddle spaces, classrooms, collaboration, conference rooms, showroom displays, lecture halls, retail sales displays, and anywhere in between.