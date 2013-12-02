Kramer Introduces 3-Input ProScale Presentation Scaler/Switcher

The What: Kramer Electronics has introduced the VP-460, a high-quality presentation scaling switcher for computer graphics video, SDI and composite video, along with unbalanced stereo audio signals.

The What Else: The VP-460 has three video inputs and two video outputs. It scales the video to a maximum resolution of 2K, embeds the audio and simultaneously outputs the signal to the HDMI output as well as a digital audio output. It provides smooth switching and precision scaling when used with DVD players, satellite decoders, document cameras, and videoconferencing systems, delivering the desired native resolution of the display device and enabling fast glitch free switching.

The VP-460 features Kramer's PixPerfect precision pixel mapping and high quality scaling technology to scale the video signal, as well as Kramer’s ultra-fast Fade-Thru-Black (FTB) glitch-free switching technology.