Community Commercial Design Series Loudspeakers

Community Professional Loudspeakers has introduced the new Commercial Design Series, a comprehensive family of ceiling, surface mount and pendant loudspeakers designed to meet the needs of installations requiring high performance at a competitive price.



Commercial Design models deliver a cost-competitive choice of 4.5-inch, 6.5-inch and 8-inch driver sizes.

The Commercial Design Series was designed to blend seamlessly with Community’s premium high performance Distributed Design family of ceiling, surface mount and pendant loudspeakers in a combined installation. Commercial Design utilizes many of the same technologies as Distributed Design, including real compression drivers and Tru-Phase phase plugs for high output and low distortion.

Commercial Design ceiling models also incorporate labor-saving installation innovations like Community’s exclusive Drop-Stop technology, while the use of compression drivers and proprietary LF transducers results in higher sensitivity and higher maximum output than competitors’ models in a similar price range. All Commercial Design models feature Euroblock input connectors, Community’s external loop-through wiring design, weather-treated drivers, and corrosion-resistant, dual-layer, powder-coated grilles.

Ceiling model options include low-profile 4.5-inch, standard profile 4.5-inch, 6.5-inch and 8-inch formats. The 6.5-inch full-range C6 is also available in an optional black finish for restaurants, bars, nightclubs, or any installation requiring an off-the-shelf black ceiling mount system.

Surface mount options include full-range 4.5-inch, 6.5-inch and 8-inch loudspeakers in elegant black or white finishes. A Vari-Tilt yoke mounting bracket is included, which allows low profile mounting and precise aiming over a broad pan-tilt range. The surface mount CS4, CS6 and CS8 have passed compliance testing for MIL-STD-810G and can be used in outdoor direct exposure applications.