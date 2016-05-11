Clockaudio Shipping New Tri-Element Array Hanging Microphone

The What: Clockaudio is shipping the CCRM4000-C303W-RF, a new retractable, motorized ceiling Tri-Element hanging microphone array.

The What Else: The CCRM4000-C303W-RF is optimized for speech intelligibility and features the same three high-quality cardioid capsules that cover a 360-degree pickup pattern, with each independent capsule being RF immune and capturing approximately 120 degrees. It is easy to install, and also compatible with all popular DSP units. For applications where table microphones are not an option, the C303W-RF offers a great alternative to bring the microphone capsules closer to the participant, with a minimal footprint in the conference room.

Designed for use in boardrooms, conferencing and a wide variety of applications, the CCRM4000–C303W-RF is an alternative to installations where the microphone equipment needs to be able to “disappear” from sight. The retractable unit enables the microphone to completely withdraw back into the ceiling when not in use, leaving the room aesthetically pleasing and ready for other functions.

This product helps clients to keep surfaces free from obstruction, leaves a smaller footprint on the overall design, enables additional flexibility for reconfiguration within the room without sacrificing sound quality, and provides an even more streamlined approach to the any room’s audio technology. The unit comes virtually pre-assembled and allows users to bring the microphone closer to the participant, which contributes in getting more direct sound and less of the room.

The CCRM-4000–C303W-RF master units ship complete with a ceiling-mounted IR sensor, remote control, C303W-RF Tri-Element Microphone, ceiling bezel with locking ring, 18-volt DC power supply unit, ceiling tile mounting bracket, and safety cable. Slave units are also available.

The Bottom Line: Designed for audio or videoconferencing, the new product offers consultants, integrators, and designers a new option when specifying hanging microphones that need to be completely retractable.