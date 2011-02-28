ClearOne Unveils All-In-One UC Console

ClearOne has unveiled Collaborate, an all-in-one voice, video, and data collaboration console for organizations using unified communications software or web services to handle voice, video, and data communications. Delivering plug-n-play simplicity in a business solution for video collaboration, the ClearOne Collaborate allows small groups in an executive office or conference room to converse and see each other while simultaneously viewing data from applications, web sites, or other local or network sources. Pricing ranges from $3,199 to $17,999 depending upon the configuration and options.

The system, ClearOne’s first to incorporate video capability, features an integrated ClearOne HDConference audio conferencing system, a 46-inch HD LCD monitor, an HD USB video camera, and a built-in quad core PC with Windows pre-installed. Collaborate is also available without an operating system for enterprises that have customized or bulk licensed software.

Tracy Bathurst, Chief Strategy Officer for ClearOne, said Collaborate will suit large organizations running on UC platforms as well as small and midsize businesses using web conferencing applications like Skype. Collaborate can also be used for applications such as Internet telephony, VoIP softphones, and instant messaging, he said, and it allows audio/video playback of files saved in Quicktime, RealPlayer, Windows Media and other formats. Companies whose applications run on Collaborate include Avaya, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mirial, Siemens, Skype, and Yahoo.

The Collaborate solution includes a ClearOne Soundbar speaker, which mounts to the bottom edge of the video screen; a ClearOne microphone pod; and a wireless keyboard and mouse. Additional microphone pods can be added so that larger groups can participate in conferences.

“Organizations need a simple, all-in-one-solution for small group video collaboration that will ‘plug-n-play’ on their UC platform and that will also allow collaboration with remote colleagues or partners using popular web services,” said Bathurst. “Collaborate is an integrated voice, video, and data conferencing solution that lets enterprise users side-step complex set up procedures. Users work in familiar applications where all participants can see, hear and share content with each other.”

“The ClearOne Collaborate is a solution that operates natively with select UC applications and web based clients, so customers can literally plug it in and go,” said Bathurst. “It also allows users to maintain the same, consistent interface for initiating, scheduling, joining and managing conferences. This level of integration simplifies use and minimizes the time of deployment and training. It will extend the use of video collaboration with large enterprises and enable its use in small and mid-sized businesses.”

Collaborate provides full PC functionality and enables users to create split screen modes where live video can share the screen with data and content from PC or network applications. Its design allows a companion 46-inch monitor to be attached side-by-side to the first monitor, permitting full-screen data presentations to appear next to live, full-screen HD video images.

The underlying product concept of the ClearOne Collaborate console is to give customers an all-one-one solution that avoids the technical complexities of component solutions—installation, hook-up, integration, and training—and allows them to work with the desktop interface they already use in daily communications. Collaborate will allow an enterprise to leverage its investment in UC software to enable video collaboration almost anywhere, and it will give companies more flexibility in how and when they use video for small group meetings.