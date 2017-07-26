ClearOne Shipping New Product Lineup

ClearOne is now shipping its full series of new conferencing, collaboration, and streaming products launched at InfoComm 2017 and aimed at supporting the trend of millennial users driving the future shape and size of the commercial AV industry.

“In today’s increasingly mobile and decentralized work environment, great ideas more than ever before need to be seen and heard,” said ClearOne president and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “More than any other company in the industry, ClearOne is providing advanced conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions that deliver unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Most importantly of all for this new generation of professionals, we are doing this cost-effectively.”

According to Hakimoglu, ClearOne has over the last several years strengthened its ability to meet a total addressable market that extends beyond its core base in professional audio to include microphones, video collaboration, and networked audio and video streaming.

ClearOne’s series of new audio, conferencing, and streaming solutions that are now immediately available for delivery to integrators and resellers include:

COLLABORATE Versa 150, a complete solution for PC-based video and web conferencing applications in huddle spaces and conference rooms;

VIEW Pro 4K line of 4K-capable, IP-based, multimedia streaming products consisting of the E110 4K Encoder and D110 4K Decoder that employ both H.264 lossless compression and H.265 high-efficiency video coding compression and support of 4K resolution at 60Hz—while providing integrators and end users with a customizable, scalable, and affordable 4K multimedia streaming solution;

UNITE 150 PTZ, a full HD USB camera that transforms meeting rooms into professional-grade video collaboration room;

Two new CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP mixers;

Two compact CONVERGE Pro 2 USB and CONVERGE Pro 2 GPIO interface expanders that increase the number of ports available for conferencing connectivity and room control for all CONVERGE Pro 2 DS mixers;

Two Class D four-channel CONVERGE PA 1 RU-size power amplifiers with flexible features for plug-and-play architecture.

“These new products reinforce ClearOne’s position as the preferred AV channel partner that is uniquely positioned to offer a complete value chain of natively integrated solutions from audio to video that maximize AV partner profitability,” Hakimoglu said. “We will continue to pursue this strategy of growth through innovation that is protected by more than 100 active patents and patent applications that cover all of the markets we serve: spatial audio, beamforming with AEC, scalable multipoint conferencing, camera and display technology for videoconferencing, network media streaming, and intuitive IoT control for smart devices.”