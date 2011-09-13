Rental Staging Roadshow Vegas Sept 27

On behalf of NewBay Media, Tom Stimson, InfoComm, and Chameleon Studios, I’m inviting industry professionals to the Rental & Staging Roadshow Las Vegas, on September 27th. I assure you you’ve never seen an industry education and networking event like this one. The Vegas Roadshow will take place at Chameleon Studios, a high-end production studio– one of Vegas’ finest– and you’ll see how the latest Entertainment technology and Production values are being applied for corporate events. You’ll meet some of the city’s top designers and event producers– and learn from them.

You'll also get in-depth staging and rental business management tips from Tom Stimson– like having a top management consultant for a day– but without the fee.

And Paul Streffon of InfoComm will give a presentation on some cutting edge smartphone/tablet Apps for AV.

Register here:

For the full schedule:

http://www.rentalandstaging.com/schedule_vegas.aspx

Personally, I’m the most excited about being able to see up close, one of the entertainment world’s top working Production Studio’s– Chameleon Studios– and hear from a panel of special guests on how to turn a corporate event or private party into a memorable event by using the latest, Vegas-honed theatrical, staging, and video tools.

Plan to join us at Chameleon Studios, 6340 Hinson Street, Las Vegas on September 27th for the Rental & Staging Roadshow Las Vegas.

I’ll see you in Vegas September 27th.