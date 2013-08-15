Gefen’s HDFST Modular Matrix for HDMI Supports HDCP

The What: Gefen has introduced its newest modular matrix card frame with built-in signal extension, the 32x32 HDFST (High Definition Fast Switching Technology) Modular Matrix for HDMI with HDCP.

Gefen's 32x32 HDFST Modular Matrix for HDMI with HDCP



This new system supports up to 32 high definition sources and 32 displays using HDMI. Each source can be integrated and cross-point routed in any configuration. The modular approach offers HDMI extension over CAT-5 cable using Gefen ELR (Extra Long Range) technology based on HDBaseT for added flexibility.

The What Else: The GefenPRO 32x32 HDFST Modular Matrix for HDMI with HDCP routes any 32 sources to any 32 displays in an HDMI in/out configuration. A second configuration allows for HDMI in with HDBaseT out for displays located anywhere within a 330-foot (100 meter) distance of the matrix frame. Users can tailor their outputs to enable different configurations.

The 8x HDMI output board connects to eight displays using standard HDMI cable. The 8x ELR (Extra Long Range) output board extends HDMI and bi-directional IR to a small receiver unit using one CAT-5 cable per display. This matrix can accommodate any combination of output boards to achieve the desired infrastructure for both local and/or extended outputs.

The Why: “The 32x32 HDFST Modular Matrix for HDMI with HDCP can use two 8x ELR boards and two 8x HDMI outputs in the same frame,” said president, Gefen, Hagai Gefen. “This provides an adaptable method of tailoring the matrix for each unique environment so you can save some money on cable costs if some of the displays can be placed near the source. It offers additional flexibility if some of the displays need to be placed far away.”

Key Features: Gefen’s POL (Power Over Line) technology eliminates the need to power the receiver units, which obtain their power from the matrix. High definition resolutions up to 1080p are supported with full HDCP compliance.