Clear-Com LQ Series

The What: Clear-Com's LQ Series devices provide intercom connectivity for linking multiple intercom systems together and/or extending the capabilities and intercom channels of a single system to one or more remote locations over IP networks.

The What Else: With either the two-wire (LQ-2W2) or four-wire (LQ-4W2) option, LQ can interface with and route audio and call signals between any industry-standard partyline intercom and 4-wire devices such as matrix intercom systems, analog telephone circuits, two-way radio gateways and audio consoles over LAN, WAN or Internet.