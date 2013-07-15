Modular Power Raceway Offers More Options with Addition of New Modules

The What: Middle Atlantic Products is expanding its MPR Series Modular Power Raceway System to include additional unique options to meet the evolving power distribution requirements of AV systems.

The MPR Series now offers three new options: a 30 Amp controlled raceway module and two options for Neutrik powerCON connectors.

The What Else: Two Neutrik powerCON modules are available to accommodate the manufacturer’s 20 Amp and 30 Amp connectors. The 20 Amp rated receptacle module can be incorporated into the MPR system raceway via standard MPR connectivity options, while the 30 Amp version is hardwired within the raceway.