Xpresenter™ Powers DSE Gold Content Award Winner

X2O Media has announced that a digital signage deployment powered by the company's Xpresenter™ platform has been honored with a 2012 Digital Signage Expo (DSE) Gold Content Award. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' Velocity News Network (VNN) received the award in the "Business, Industry & Government" category. VNN is the third deployment powered by Xpresenter to receive a DSE Content Award in the last two years.

The annual DSE Content Awards honor innovative and compelling content created for digital signage and digital out-of-home networks. Nominated content is judged on creative relevancy, production quality, and intended mission. The awards were presented at the annual DSE Awards Dinner, held on March 7.

"We developed our Velocity News Network application of digital signage as a way to reach a widely dispersed workforce with important company information. We're pleased to receive this recognition for the team of IT, Communications, and Multimedia professionals who worked to create the network," said James Lavine, Manager, Multimedia at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.



Powered by Xpresenter, VNN delivers news and information to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' non-wired workforce — employees without company email or intranet access — on more than 127 screens at three facilities. Providing a news network look and feel, VNN brings staff in common areas, cafeterias, and break rooms a rotation of "stories" that relay internal messaging such as announcements and features about the company's newest programs and projects. On-screen news crawls feature UPI news and the Lockheed Martin defense news crawl, as well as weather, financial, and sports RSS feeds.

"We couldn't be more excited that Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received the coveted DSE Gold Content Award," said X2O Media President and CEO David Wilkins. "VNN demonstrates that as a corporate communications tool, digital signage provides a more effective and contemporary means of informing and educating employees in a timely manner. We are proud of the role that Xpresenter played in its success."