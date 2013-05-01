Stampede Spring 2013 Big Book of AV Tour Hits Montreal

On Thursday, May 9, Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. brings its Spring 2013 Big Book of AV Tour to the Crowne Plaza Montreal located at 6600 Cote De Liesse. The exhibit floor will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

"The Spring 2013 BBOAV Tour has proven to be one of our best ever, as we continue to introduce the newest product offerings from our manufacturers to our ProAV dealers all across North America," Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. "In Montreal, our dealers will have the opportunity to interact with the latest products from exhibiting manufacturers, attend comprehensive product training sessions, and find out how the Big Book of AV can help their business faster and more profitably than they ever imagined."

According to Kelly, Samsung will be on site to train dealers how to use their Smart Signage Platform. Circle Technology will also be demonstrating how to use its new portable presentation system solution, and Panasonic will be exhibiting its new plasma line with pen touch technology. Belkin will be at the tour stop, showing their latest HDBaseT technology, and TAP·it will be on site to demonstrate their assistive learning platform that utilizes intended touch recognition technology.

Other exhibiting manufacturers include LG, Casio, Epson, Gefen, Hall Research, Mitsubishi, NEC, Optoma, Peerless, SEIKI Digital, WHOOSH!, Mustang and Vision.

In addition, all Montreal event attendees will receive a $50 gift card. In addition, they will receive a Tim Hortons gift card for every training session they attend. Participants will also receive one $500 Stampede Credit that can be applied to any order over $5,000 that is placed with Stampede before May 30, 2013. A complimentary continental breakfast from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., and a lunch buffet from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. will also be provided.

Dealer registration is open now at www.bigbookofavtour.com, where directions and participating manufacturer information can also be found.