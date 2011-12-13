Biamp Distributes Revit via InfoComm iQ

Beaverton, OR--With the growing popularity of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in North America and the rapid uptake of Revit software, Biamp Systems is announcing the availability of Revit files in its InfoComm iQ Showroom.

"Customer service is a top priority at Biamp, and we realize the importance of providing all of our customers with the tools they need to succeed," said Ron Camden, vice president, North American Sales, Biamp Systems. "Given that BIM, and in particular, Revit files, is becoming more widely used among all participants in building design, we made development of these files a top priority. Their availability ensures that architects have the information they need to successfully design and integrate our products into their systems. We'd like to thank InfoComm for helping us to make these files available to the AV and architectural communities."

BIM is the process of generating and managing building data during the lifecycle of a building, affording manufacturers, designers and integrators advantages in design efficiency and quality control. BIM provides a database that contains manufacturer information, pricing, physical information and electromechanical data for devices in a building. This detailed information about each building component is contained within its modeled element, reducing the chance of drawing inconsistencies and improving the communication and coordination between the different stakeholders of a project.

There are several developers of BIM software, but the program taking hold of U.S. architecture and consulting firms is Autodesk Revit Architecture.

"In the past year, we've seen a rapid and widespread cutover from architects using 2-D CAD to architects now fully embracing BIM," said Scott Walker, CTS-D, LEED APPresident, Waveguide Consulting. "At Waveguide nearly 100 percent of new construction architectural drawings are coming to us in Revit. We are encouraged that manufacturers like Biamp are working with the industry to create Revit families with the appropriate product data so we can deliver a more information-rich design package. We believe the InfoComm iQ portal could become a great common resource for the industry to more efficiently engage this new BIM era."

"We are pleased that Biamp Systems is committed to distributing product Revit files through InfoComm iQ," said John Fuchs, senior vice president, InfoComm iQ. "By sharing this information, Biamp demonstrates its leadership and commitment to providing the building community with needed data in a formatfavored by today's architects and designers."

To learn more about Autodesk Revit Architecture, click here.

Biamp Revit files can be found here and here.