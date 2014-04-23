Christie Simulation Display Roadshow Hits Orlando April 30 and May 1

After introducing the Matrix StIM, a DLP simulation projection system with LED illumination, Christie is taking its simulation display solutions on the road to Orlando, FL, April 30-May 1, at the Institute for Simulation and Training at the University of Central Florida.

Christie's Matrix StIM projector is going on the road.

At the Sim Roadshow, simulation and defense industry program managers, systems engineers, and technical specialists that are exploring solutions to deliver a more realistic and effective training experience using simulation solutions will get a preview of Christie’s display solutions for real-world simulated environments.

Attendees will see demonstrations of solutions that optimize dynamic image quality, maximize uptime, and work efficiently within a narrow budget. Technical experts will also be on-hand to answer questions and for one-on-one discussions.

Christie Sim Roadshow products and solutions include:

· Matrix StIM dual input projection capability to experience dynamic image quality with 120Hz operation;

· AutoCal to understand the effects of Christie’s automatic calibration solution to increasing productivity;

· MotoBlend to see how seamless blends are optimized for night training applications;

· Deployable immersive training simulator for testing Christie’s turnkey system, designed for cost-constrained applications such as UAV operator, vehicle, and part-task training;

· 65-inch large-format touch LCD displays, for part-task training or interactive review;

· Christie Brio to discover a multi-site and collaboration solution that allows users to virtually meet, share information, and collaborate from any geographic location.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required by April 29 for the April 30 show. Walk-ins are welcome on May 1.