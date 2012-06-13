InfoComm 2012 Ready To Rock

They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but when InfoComm hits town, that simply isn’t true.
With attendance expected to be strong, attendees will hit the convention over the next three days, and when they go back home, they’ll proselytize how they saw the newest AV solutions, learned new approaches and concepts via the Show’s educational offerings, made new contacts within the industry, and more.
- That there’s so much to take in is no coincidence; in fact, it’s all part of the plan. While InfoComm says 96 percent of attendees will be here to see new products and solutions, interest in the Show’s educational offerings has continued to grow, making training quite the draw. Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, Senior VP of Expositions, reports, “Our education registrations are up 25 percent over last year in our InfoComm University program. For example, we had over 500 in our PreComm program that started Saturday, over 800 for Super Tuesday, and our Future Trends course is set to have over 400 — it’s the most popular seminar that we run. We also have seminars that run during the three days of the Show and those are up significantly as well — 5,000 for the seminars and workshops.”
- One of the newest educational additons is InfoComm University’s Daybreak Seminars, held daily at 7:30 a.m. so that visitors (and exhibitors in some cases) won’t miss any time on the show floor. Just as well, because it’ll take a while to see everything in the halls, given that there’s 925 exhibitors on hand this year. With so much to do, three days of InfoComm may barely be enough, so make the most of it.