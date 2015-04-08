Christie Products on Display at NAB

Christie is releasing the Christie D Series 3LCD single-lamp digital projector series at NAB. The projector series provides brightness ranges of 6000-8000 lumens and 10,000:1 contrast ratio. A new 0.38:1 ultra-short-throw lens with an all-glass element lens for both Christie D Series and Christie Q Series, will also debut. The Christie Ultra Short Throw lenses offer greater thermal stability and reduced image drift compared to lenses using plastic lens elements for flexibility in designing panoramic multi-projector displays, while providing high brightness and lifelike images.

The Christie Boxer projector.

Christie will be hosting the Christie Innovation Theater, which will use RGB laser technology in a large, open theater. Christie will demonstrate Rec2020 content and 60,000 lumens of brilliant light using 3P laser.

The Christie booth also features the Christie Spyder and coolux Pandoras Box display area where the two technologies will work together to create visuals. Now a Christie company, coolux and its Pandoras Box media and show control system have been used for more than a decade in award shows, concerts, broadcasts, and 360-degree projection. Located only steps from the Christie booth, the coolux booth will also highlight the Christie QuadHD84 panel along with Pandoras Box. The 4K capable Pandoras Box server offers dual and quad 3G HD/SDI outputs and synchronization to external audio and video sources for on-air pre- and post-production.

The Christie Boxer 4K30 and the Christie H Series projector lines are coming to North America. The Christie Boxer 4K30 is designed for high-impact rental staging and large venue events. Weighing 150 pounds, Christie Boxer sits in the 30,000 lumen projector class.

From boardrooms to auditoriums, the Christie H Series is a 1DLP projector and can be installed in either portrait or landscape mode. Featuring 12,000 lumens, Christie H Series long life dual lamps, built-in warping and blending and advanced color correction.

Other solutions lighting up the Christie booth will be an 19-by-5 foot Christie Velvet LED array, Christie FHD651-T 65-inch LCD touch displays, and Christie Entero HB 70-inch front-access, rear-projection display cubes.