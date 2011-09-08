CETW, Pine to Keynote

Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW), has announced a new Keynote presenter, for November 9th. B. Joseph Pine II, Co-founder of Strategic Horizons, will present on:

Driving Customer Engagement through Digital Experiences

Wednesday, November 9, 9:00-10:00 AM

The keynote is part of Customer Engagement Technology World, to take place November 9-10, 2011, at the Javits Center in New York City.

In the seminal work The Experience Economy, B. Joseph Pine II identified a seismic shift in the business world: to set yourself apart from your competition, you need to stage experiences – memorable events that engage people in inherently personal ways. But the physical world, bounded as it is by matter, space, and time, offers limited opportunities for customer engagement, while digital technology offers infinite possibility – you can create anything you want. So in this mind-blowing speech, Pine takes you out onto the digital frontier, showing you the way to unknown worlds that create value for your customers with offerings that fuse the real and the virtual.