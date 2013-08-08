MMD Debuts Two Philips DICOM-Compliant Clinical Review Displays

MMD has unveiled two new Philips DICOM compliant clinical review displays, the 24- and 27-inch LCD monitors offer anti-microbial housing to inhibit bacterial growth, a medical grade power supply to ensure safety and low emission, and D-image preset for consistent DICOM grayscale medical images.

Philips Brilliance LCD Monitor with Clinical D-image



Along with these displays, MMD has debuted new Philips UltraWide, Quad HD, USB-powered and 10-point touch displays, and a 4K (UHD) Glasses-Free 3D signage display at the official MMD Philips InfoComm press conference.

Designed to perfectly complement clinical environments, the Philips 24-inch (C240P4QPYEW) and 27-inch (C271P4QPJEW) clinical review displays ensure that medical images are shown with high quality to achieve reliable interpretations. The rendering of medical Grayscale images on standard monitors is mostly inconsistent at best, making them unsuitable for usage in a clinical environment.

Philips clinical review displays with clinical D-image preset are factory calibrated to give DICOM part 14 compatible Grayscale standard display performance. By using high quality LCD panels with LED technology, Philips offers reliable performance at an affordable price point.

Both of these Philips clinical review displays use JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in their housing material to combat the growing problem of germs in hospitals and clinical environments, which can cause life-threatening infections. The displays’ antimicrobial housing functions as a protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)," "Escherichia coli (E Coli)," and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)," among others. Additionally, the monitors employ special medical grade power supplies that ensure basic safety, essential performance, and reliability in professional clinical environments.

The displays comply with EN/IEC standards required by many hospitals and clinics. Along with meeting these standards, the displays have a built-in Philips PowerSensor technology that determines if a user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when the user steps away from the desk. This function can reduce energy costs by up to 80 percent, while also prolonging monitor life.

Both the 24- and 27-inch Philips clinical review displays can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution for those who use bifocals, trifocals, or progressive lens glasses for computing work. Additionally, the adjustable base allows for users of greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

The 27-inch model of the clinical review display offers AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast and vivid images, as well as HDMI to ensure universal connectivity. The 24-inch model features IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy, and DVI-D, VGA inputs with the added benefit of DisplayPort 1.2 technology, which delivers high performance and zero latency for the fastest imaging and refresh rates. Fully capable to support up to 15 meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer, DisplayPort 1.2 is also included with the 27-inch Philips display.

Priced at $899 (C240P4QPYEW) and $1,099 (C271P4QPJEW), the Philips Brilliance LCD Monitors with Clinical D-image are available to enterprise buyers through CDW and other resellers.