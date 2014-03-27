Healthcare Messaging Group and Samsung Smart Signage

The Healthcare Messaging Group, a digital signage service provider for the NHS, is one of the first companies in the UK to switch to Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform, powered by Signagelive.

Samsung’s Smart Signage PlatformSamsung’s Smart Signage Display range comprises embedded media player technology. This eliminates the need for onsite PCs to run and manage campaigns, resulting in significant cost reductions per installation as well as ongoing operational and energy savings.

Signagelive has configured its technology to integrate with Samsung’s Smart Signage Display range. The company’s new System on Chip (SoC) software is written in HTML5 and replicates the functionality of its PC-based software. The new software version is enabling The Healthcare Messaging Group to provide NHS hospitals with digital signage capabilities at a competitive price and without needing to install any onsite hardware.

The Healthcare Messaging Group activates the new Displays on behalf of the different hospitals by entering a URL reference (which can be found in the setup menu) to connect to Signagelive’s cloud platform. Its software then registers the displays and generates an activation code, giving administrators full access to all digital signage applications.

Signagelive’s SoC software supports different content formats including static images, video, HDMI input, IPTV, web pages and RSS feeds. It also comprises features such as drag and drop functionality, QR code support and management integration for widgets such as Twitter or Facebook.

The Healthcare Messaging Group uploads content (developed in conjunction with the hospitals) onto Signagelive’s cloud platform and creates scheduled playlists on their behalf. Individual messages are played on a continuous schedule and feature approximately 12 times per hour. All messages are carefully configured to be relevant to their location.