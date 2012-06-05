Digital Signage at InfoComm– Beyond the Show Floor

It’s hardly news that there will be some interesting new digital signage hardware and software products on display on the show floor of InfoComm 2012 next week– from the latest LED-backlit LCD panels, LED, projectors– to dozens of Media Player offerings, other ancillary gear, and of course digital signage content management software. But don’t miss the digital signage training, seminars, and conference activities taking place off the show floor at InfoComm 2012.

Alan and Jonathan Brawn will be conducting their display expert and calibration course just prior to the show. This year they will incorporate the Digital Signage Display Experts (DSDE) for the digital signage industry along with ISF Commercial (ISF-C) for the Pro AV industry. One day will be classroom and the second day will be hands on with high-end displays to work with from major manufacturers. Attendees can become display experts on all current technologies and learn the details of display calibration maximizing the images we see on screen. The course earns 16 CTS Renewal Unit Credits from InfoComm and can be applied to the renewal of your CTS certification. For more information and registration: www.dseg.org

Chris Connery and team at Display Search will again this year be conducting the DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference during InfoComm 2012. Taking place on June 12– the day before the InfoComm show floor opens, the conference will feature presentations and discussions on topics including OLED, transparent displays, glasses-free 3D, and touch technologies. You will also hear from leading developers, suppliers, integrators, customers, and industry analysts of digital signage applications. The morning sessions at conference will focus on the hardware side, looking at the state of the US digital signage industry, as well as what could be on tap for the rest of the world. VARs and integrators will learn who makes what for whom, who the biggest players are, and what makes displays “commercial grade.” End-market users will hear from the leading players focused on specific commercial needs and learn about other markets around the globe. Also in the morning sessions, a look at “More than the Display”, with Sony, NEC and Four Winds will share details about how hardware, software, and services can come together to generate one-time and on-going revenue streams. From financing to content creation to content management to IT and AV support and installation, these companies are focused on the entire value chain, not just the supply chain.

And the afternoon sessions look interesting, including “Advanced and Emerging Display Technologies for Digital Signage” where new display technologies such as OLED, transparent displays, touch screens, and glasses-free 3D displays will be discussed in depth. Register for the DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference during InfoComm 2012:

https://www.cvent.com/events/2012-digital-signage-conference-at-infocomm/registration-0e72b67ff80c42e2ba89e927fd46fbe7.aspx

Not exactly “off the show floor” but rather in a special showcase in the Digital Signage Pavilion, don’t miss the Digital Signage Application Showcase. Click here for the Stage Schedule:

http://www.infocommshow.org/showfloor_873.asp#.T846qZlYte4