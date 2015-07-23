Christie at Campus Technology 2015

Christie is showing the Christie Captiva DHD400S ultra short throw projector, the 65 inch multi-touch Christie FHD651-T LCD panel and the Christie Brio Team+ at Campus Technology 2015, July 27-30 at Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

The Christie Team Brio+

Visitors to the booth will see technology for learning environments, including the Christie Captiva DHD400S, a laser phosphor projector.

This 1DLP projector produces 3500 lumens with an ultra short throw lens and gives 20,000 hours of light. The 0.25:1 short lens throw ratio of the DHD400S allows students and teachers to get close to the display without disrupting the image.

Also on the booth is the Christie Brio Team+, a tool that allows users to connect wirelessly share information using their preferred device. The tool displays video in native resolution through wired DVI-D inputs and connects to an existing audio system.