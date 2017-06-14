Christie Adds to GS Series with BoldColor Technology

The new Christie DHD1075-GS and Christie DWU1075-GS 10,000 ISO lumen laser phosphor projectors combine many of the features from the Christie HS Series, including more powerful grid-based warping and blending with Christie BoldColor Technology, all in a compact form-factor.



The DHD1075-GS and DWU1075-GS are durable, rugged and built for extended, heavy use over a period of many years while delivering super-quiet operation and a powerful, vivid presentation every time.

“Significantly more advanced than original GS models, we’re taking 1DLP to higher levels of brightness, and image quality using Christie BoldColor Technology,” said Jim Hall, senior product manager, Christie. “From business to staging events and beyond, the Christie 1075-GS projectors deliver all-around premium performance and reliability in high-usage environments.”

“Christie created a solution that not only enriches colors at high-brightness levels in laser phosphor projection, but we also do this without the traditional image retention,” Hall added. “By including an HD resolution model in this category, Christie will continue to dominate high brightness native 1080p projection. Customers will get powerful, built-in warping and blending capabilities to create seamless, multi-projector displays, backed by industry-leading warranties and service.”

Compact and lightweight for easy transportation and handling, both projectors blend easily into their environment and thanks to the camera-based stacking, blending and warping, can be quickly aligned with other projectors.