The What: Chief has updated select Kontour mounts to now come in a white finish, and will show them at its InfoComm booth, C5408.

The What Else: Kontour K1 Series white finish mounts are available in desk, column, slat wall and wall versions. Accessories are also available to add extension or monitors.

“Chief partners asked for a white mounting option,” said David Albright, business development manager, Workstation. “We heard the requests and got to work.”