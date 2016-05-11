Chief to Show New Fusion Modular Series at InfoComm

The What: Chief will be showing a new modular approach to its Fusion Series at its InfoComm booth, C5408.

The What Else: Customers will be able to buy the pieces of Fusion needed to create multi-display installations to order. The tool will provide the user with the correct length of extrusion as well as the number and type of interface brackets and wall plates. The first phase, launching at InfoComm, includes wall-mounted menu boards. Ceiling-mounted menu boards will be added this summer with multi-row ceiling mounts later this year.

The Bottom Line: The Fusion Modular Series uses common components of Fusion multi-display mounts and a new online configurator to give customers the ability to build and order the parts necessary to meet their exact application requirements.