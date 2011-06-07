Herman to Sponsor NSCA Contest

The NSCA Education Foundation has announced that Herman Procurement and Logistics will sponsor its first “60 to Victory!” challenge at InfoComm 2011.

By sponsoring this event, Herman Procurement and Logistics continues its support of on-going training for the current integration community and recruiting for the next generation.

"We are extremely enthusiastic regarding our contribution to the NSCA education foundation. Educating today’s systems professionals, promoting leadership for the future and building the next generation is critical to the strength, health and future of the commercial electronic systems industry," said Jeffrey A. Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. "It is our job as an industry to take a leadership role in defining and shaping the types of resources required to continuously improve the industry. The NSCA Education Foundation is the vehicle towards accomplishing these objectives.

The NSCA Education Foundation will hold the fundraising challenge in the NSCA booth (#543) on Wednesday and Thursday during the InfoComm show. InfoComm attendees can take a break from the show floor and participate in the Foundation’s “60 to Victory!” challenge, a spoof of the popular show, Minute to Win It.

For a $5 contribution to the NSCA Education Foundation, contestants get three chances to finish a variety of unique challenges in 60 seconds or less. “60 to Victory!” contestants with the overall fastest time of the day will win $500. Winners will be announced in the NSCA Zone at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. All players will receive a NSCA Education Foundation t-shirt and drink ticket to be redeemed at BB King Orlando during the Industry Charity Concert featuring the Drunk Unkles on Thursday night.