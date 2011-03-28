Danley Introduces New Amp and DSP

Gainesville, GA--Danley Sound Labs has introduced new amplifier and DSP products. The Danley DSLA amplifier is available in four output power configurations, the DSLA 1.7k, 3.3k, 4.5k, and 6.5k. The DSLA 6.5k delivers 6500-watts to a 4-ohm load in bridged mode or 2200-watts to two 4-ohm loads in dual-channel mode, and the other configurations follow a parallel name-to-output convention. The DSLA is capable of driving a 2-ohm load.

The DSLP48 (above) and the DSLA 3.3.k (below).

The Danley DSLP48 sound processor features a number of DSP functions, including parametric equalization, filtering, crossovers, compression, limiting, and delay. Its 4-in x 8-out architecture and flexible internal routing fits the needs of installations and live sound rigs. Forty-bit internal floating DSP, musical algorithms, and faithful 24-bit input and output converters ensure that sound at the outputs is as good or better than the input signals. Fully-integrated RS-232, USB, and ethernet interfaces allow command and control from an external computer or a network.

"Danley speakers offer exceptional performance at superb price points," said Mike Hedden, president of Danley Sound Labs. "The industry as a whole has increased its value for price over the past ten years. We've partnered with high-quality amplifier and processor manufacturers to compliment our speakers in a way to offer more of the signal chain with a very high value-to-price ratio."