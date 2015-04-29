Chief Fusion Wall Mounts

The What: Chief is showing the newest Fusion fixed and tilt mounts at InfoComm Booth 3312. This new fixed and tilt mount still includes the hallmark 4 Cs of Fusion—including Centerless lateral shift, ControlZone height and roll adjustment, Centris low profile tilt and ClickConnect tool-free latching.

The What Else: The latest innovations include: set screws token the mount rigid and stable throughout the life of the installation; nesting spacers that can be stacked to achieve any depth and reduce waste; a teardrop design for quick, easy installation through use of lag screws; magnetized ClickConnect that makes it easy to store and access pull cords; additional lateral shift that shifts wall plate around electrical and low voltage boxes on the wall; enhanced security; and an interface hardware box where displays will be mounted at a later time, and you can hang interface hardware on mount rails without losing pieces.