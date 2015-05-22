Chief Bringing Storage Solutions to InfoComm

The What: Chief, an industry leader in AV mounting solutions, is bringing storage solutions back to InfoComm at booth 3312. The in-wall box solutions can be ordered to match real world installation conditions.The What Else: Chief engineers created an in-wall box with the features to meet various requirements. The boxes come in two sizes. The PAC525 is 9 x 14.25 x 3.9 (229 x 362 x 99 mm), and the PAC526 is 14.25 x 14.25 x 3.9 (362 x 362 x 99 mm). The boxes come in black, but the flanges and covers can be ordered in black or white and are paintable to blend with any environment. They work with any dual stud wall mount.